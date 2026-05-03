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Frankie Mae Keeling-Henry, one of Nashville’s last remaining Freedom Riders, dies at 85

Frankie Mae Keeling-Henry
Lewis &amp; Wright Funeral Directors
Frankie Mae Keeling-Henry
Frankie Mae Keeling-Henry
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frankie Mae Keeling-Henry, a former Tennessee State University student and educator, who was one of the city’s last remaining Freedom Riders and took part in the Nashville lunch-counter sit-ins, has died at 85.

Keeling-Henry passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026. She is survived by her son, Lamont Henry, other relatives and friends.

She joined demonstrations alongside civil rights leaders including Diane Nash and the late Rep. John Lewis.

In 1960, while still a freshman at TSU, Keeling-Henry initially stumbled into one of the sit-ins by chance. During the demonstration, a white woman put out a cigarette on her arm and attempted to set her poncho on fire.

Despite the attack, Keeling-Henry did not respond with violence. She and others were later arrested by police as they exited the diner.

Beyond her role in the movement, Keeling-Henry spent decades as an educator, teaching generations of students — including some who were descendants of those who once confronted her during the civil rights movement.

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