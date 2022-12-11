Franklin celebrates 37th Annual 'Dickens of a Christmas'.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rain didn't keep crowds from heading to historic downtown Franklin for the 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas.

"The concept is a Victorian Christmas," said Chairman of the Board for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, David Garrett.

For 37 years, the outdoor event has transported visitors back to the time of Charles Dickens. Attendees can find famous characters roaming the square like Tiny Tim, Jacob Marley and Ebenezer Scrooge.

"Well, they love Franklin, they love downtown Franklin and can you make it better? Add Christmas and Christmas lights, great activities, four stages," said Garrett. "There's just so much to do."

Whether to indulge in festival foods or take in live performances - crowds showed up despite the rain.

"So it brings in 100-plus thousand people to downtown, and even if they don't get to shop in some of our shops that day, they'll come back," said Garrett. "So it's a huge economic boost for our shops."

Vendors from near and far came for a piece of the action.

"This was one of our best shows last year so we came back to do it again for this year," said owner of Woodchuck Creations, Chuck Shumaker. He and his wife traveled from Mississippi to sell their charcuterie boards.

"It's very important to us because we do this full-time," said Shumaker.

The Shumakers are among 150 vendors lining the streets of historic downtown Franklin.

Shumaker said, "this year with the economy being kind of down a little bit, so it hasn't been as good this year as it was last year." But with a little Christmas magic, the Shumakers hope the festival will change that.

Dickens of a Christmas continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.