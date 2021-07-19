Franklin celebrates 37th annual 'Main Street Festival'

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite gray skies, thousands showed up for this weekend's Main Street Festival in Franklin.

The long-anticipated event made its return after it was canceled last year. It is normally held in April, but was pushed back to July because of COVID. Safety protocols were in place this year with hand sanitizing stations throughout the area and no major stages to limit crowd gatherings.

Main Street and the historic town square were lined with 150 vendors and food trucks.

The 37th annual celebration was hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County with the help of more than 100 volunteers and city employees.

"So this was really created all those years ago to bring people to America's favorite Main Street, and then over the years as we've done streetscape and we've done so much revitalization of downtown working with the city and the merchants, this has really become one of the most beloved areas in the whole country," said President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, Bari Beasley.

The celebration also included a KidZone and PetZone for the entire family to enjoy.