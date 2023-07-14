Watch Now
Franklin cheer coach arrested on charges of raping teen girl

(Source: Raycom Media)
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin cheerleading coach is now arrested and indicted for charges stemming from the rape of a 17-year-old girl, police said.

James So is arrested with four counts of aggravated rape, three counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery. Police said this only included one teen and happened at Premier Athletics in March. This is the same cheer facility that had another coach last year charged and indicted for allegedly hiding a GoPro camera in the restroom from August 2020 to January 2021.

James So

Police said after an "exhaustive" investigation and the return of the grand jury charges that officers were finally able to arrest So on Thursday night.

He is in the Williamson County Jail and being held on a $300,000 bond.

