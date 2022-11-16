Franklin child surprise gifted week-long Orlando adventure thanks to nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One family will be going on a trip that many others dream about, thanks to the nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids.

For one week, 9-year-old Hayden Harris and his family will get to go on an all-expense paid vacation of a lifetime to all of the Disney theme parks in Orlando, Florida.

The family was surprised with the good news Tuesday evening at The Good Tree Store in Franklin.

Hayden was born with down syndrome and has congenital heart defects, along with a significant medical history. He was adopted by Kate and Andy Harris when he was 3. They say he is an infectious wellspring of joy, compassion, love, and a sense of adventure.

"He is excited about most things that I forget to be excited about. Hayden might not quite understand that this trip is happening a year from now for our family, but when we go, I think his mind will be blown almost the whole time," Kate said.

Kate, Andy, and Hayden's birth mother, Jessica, will all be joining him on the vacation.

Baking Memories 4 Kids helped to make this special surprise possible by selling cookies to raise money for it. The Good Tree store collaborated on the effort by sponsoring the Harris Family and holding a fundraiser to support Baking Memories 4 Kids.

"The memories created on these trips will help to reconnect, refocus and renew their spirits for the journey that still lies ahead," Baking Memories 4 Kids said of its mission.

Hayden's trip is one of four that the company has been able to grant in the month of November to families in Middle Tennessee.

To help Baking Memories 4 Kids grant more wishes, visit the company's website.