Franklin city leaders to host community meeting for proposed citywide changes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Big changes are happening in Franklin. Renovations are well underway at The Factory at Franklin, and now developers want the community's feedback on how to improve the area nearby.

Monday night the community is invited to share their ideas at the Factory District Design Concept Community Meeting. It's happening at the Factory in Liberty Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Developers will be discussing changes coming to Liberty Pike between Franklin Road and the railroad tracks, the road adjacent to the building. They will be sharing their recommendations for proposed streetscape improvements.

They're also going to be sharing more updates on the Factory District Design Concept.

This is all part of the Envision Franklin Update, which is a long-term plan for the city's future development.

Construction in and around the factory has been happening all year long, which includes a facelift to certain areas, new restaurants, and theater.

City leaders have valued community input along the way, and more meetings are scheduled for later this summer. Leaders along with developers want to make sure local families have a voice and say in the big changes coming their way.