Franklin Co. deputy injured in one-vehicle accident

FRANKLIN CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A deputy from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was injured in a single-vehicle accident and airlifted to Vanderbilt early Sunday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was responding to a call at 2 a.m. when their car struck a telephone pole and flipped on Bible Crossing Road.

The deputy was reportedly awake and talking at the scene but was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to concerns of possible fractures and spinal cord injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and more information will be released as it becomes available.