TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to avoid the area of Arnold Engineering Development Complex at the Arnold Air Force Base due to a major gas leak.

Officials said Friday night that the gas formed a cloud over the AEDC area. Emergency Management officials responded and tried to contain the situation.

Anyone noticing a change or shift in the noticeable cloud was asked to notify the authorities to help in a timely response.