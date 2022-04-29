Franklin company wins awards for vodka, gin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin company won two global awards for its vodka and gin products.

Franklin Distillery Company won two medals at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which is one of the oldest industry competitions. The judges blind taste each spirit entry and rank it on its own merit.

“As one of the newest spirits brands in Tennessee, we are excited to be recognized among some of the best of the best,” said Michael Stainbrook, co-founder of Franklin Distillery. “We were inspired to start this business by friendship, camaraderie and the sheer appreciation for a well-crafted cocktail. But to be recognized by one of — if not the — top industry spirits competitions is even more confirmation that we are distilling products of exceptional quality, intention and craftsmanship.”

Franklin Distillery’s spirits are available throughout Middle Tennessee retail stores and restaurants.

For more information or to locate a bottle on your local store shelf, visit franklindistillery.com.