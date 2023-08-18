Watch Now
Franklin County authorities searching for suspects after alleged drug deal at Walmart

Posted at 9:40 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 23:08:46-04

DECHERD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin County deputies are looking for two suspects after authorities were tipped off to an alleged drug deal in the Walmart parking lot in Decherd.

The incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. when an officer approached the suspect vehicle. Franklin County Sheriff's Office authorities said the suspect in the vehicle aimed the car at the officer. In response, the officer shot a tire to flatten it.

However, a pursuit ensued from the Walmart and ended 13 miles away on Henley Lane. A white male and white female fled the car.

FCSO authorities said there is an active perimeter to locate the two, who haven't been identified.

While the officer discharged a weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation hasn't been called to investigate.

