Franklin County budget, raises for bus drivers approved on Wednesday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday night's Franklin County Commission meeting ended positively for bus drivers who went on strike earlier this week.

Many bus drivers did not run their routes as they waited on promised raises.

At the county commission meeting on Wednesday, the 2023 fiscal budget was approved. According to the Herald Chronicle, nearly $50 million will go to the school system.

Out of that money, $350,000 will go to bus drivers, which is $10,000 for each of the county's 35 routes.

The district says all buses will run today, except 19 and 42-89