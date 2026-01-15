FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Fire Captain Bill Almon has died after his battle with brain cancer, the Franklin Fire Department announced.

Captain Almon was diagnosed in late 2023 and retired in April 2025 as the captain of Station 6.

He was 49 years old and is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their two sons.

Captain Almon served the Franklin Fire Department for 27 years and was named Fire Officer of the Year in 2023 he was also a volunteer and Lifetime Member of Williamson County Fire/Rescue, where he began serving in 1994.

