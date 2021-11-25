Franklin Fire Department investigating cause of Thursday morning condo fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-unit condominium building in Franklin is heavily damaged following a fire that took place early Thursday morning, according to the Franklin Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to Executive House condos - located on the 600 block of Hillsboro Road - just after 3 a.m.
Quickly extinguishing the blaze, FFD managed to contain damage to the condo unit where it originated.
The flames started in a bedroom on the first floor in a two-bedroom unit.
Two occupants who were home when the fire started tried to fight the fire themselves. A neighbor called 911.
One of the occupants was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The building, which isn't protected by automatic fire sprinklers, is estimated to have suffered $50,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.