Franklin Fire Department investigating cause of Thursday morning condo fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-unit condominium building in Franklin is heavily damaged following a fire that took place early Thursday morning, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to Executive House condos - located on the 600 block of Hillsboro Road - just after 3 a.m.

Quickly extinguishing the blaze, FFD managed to contain damage to the condo unit where it originated.

The flames started in a bedroom on the first floor in a two-bedroom unit.

Two occupants who were home when the fire started tried to fight the fire themselves. A neighbor called 911.

Franklin Fire Department The exterior of the condo that caught fire in Franklin on November 25, 2021.

One of the occupants was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The building, which isn't protected by automatic fire sprinklers, is estimated to have suffered $50,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.