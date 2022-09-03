Franklin Fire Department investigating fire at building on Ramsey Solutions campus

FRANKLIN, TN (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after an under construction building caught fire on the Ramsey Solutions campus.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of Reams Fleming Boulevard to the under construction campus event center around 9:21 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say a motorist called in the fire after they saw flames from Pratt Lane.

Multiple Franklin fire units responded to the scene alongside Williamson County Rescue Squad. Firefighters found an active fire on the roof of the building upon arriving. Units fought the fire for an hour before it was fully put out.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said that the fire appears to be an accidental blaze, however investigations have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Marshal King mentioned the there was lighting in the area before the fire broke out.

Officials also noted that workers had been welding in the ceiling of the building earlier in the day.

The fire caused damage to the roof of the building and the HVAC unit.