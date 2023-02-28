Franklin Fire Department investigating fire in Founder's Pointe subdivision

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a house fire in the Founder's Pointe subdivision on Tuesday.

Franklin Fire department responded to the scene on Lancelot Lane at 1:09 p.m.

FFD is investigating the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a Founder's Pointe home this afternoon. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries during operations. Thanks to @FranklinTNPD and @Williamson_Hlth EMS for assisting on scene: https://t.co/S5utqgSDlw pic.twitter.com/uI8P00i7mL — Franklin Fire Department, Franklin, TN (@FranklinFire) February 28, 2023

Upon arrival, officials found heavy smoke and an active fire on the first floor of the two-story home. The fire was in the back of the structure, extending up to the second floor.

The home was empty at the time of the fire and no pets were inside. The homeowner learned of the incident after returning home and called 911.

The home was significantly damaged and three firefighters suffered from minor injuries from fighting the blaze.

Two of the firefighters were transported to Williamson Medical Center, and the third firefighter was treated at the scene.

FFD reports that the damage to the home is about $400,000.