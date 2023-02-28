Watch Now
Franklin Fire Department investigating fire in Founder's Pointe subdivision

Posted at 3:37 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 16:40:05-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a house fire in the Founder's Pointe subdivision on Tuesday.

Franklin Fire department responded to the scene on Lancelot Lane at 1:09 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials found heavy smoke and an active fire on the first floor of the two-story home. The fire was in the back of the structure, extending up to the second floor.

The home was empty at the time of the fire and no pets were inside. The homeowner learned of the incident after returning home and called 911.

The home was significantly damaged and three firefighters suffered from minor injuries from fighting the blaze.

Two of the firefighters were transported to Williamson Medical Center, and the third firefighter was treated at the scene.

FFD reports that the damage to the home is about $400,000.

