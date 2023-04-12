Franklin Firefighter seriously injured in training exercise

A Franklin Firefighter was seriously injured in a training exercise on Tuesday. Officials say he fell two stories from a roof at the Franklin Fire Department Training Center.

Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson reports that the firefighter climbed a ladder from the ground to the second-story roof of the training building. Chief Johnson said the firefighter fell while he was transitioning from the ladder to the roof.

The firefighter was transported by Williamson Health EMS to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The City of Franklin and the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) are investigating the accident to prevent future incidents from occurring.