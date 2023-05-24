Franklin firefighters save 82-year-old woman from burning condo

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Fire Department firefighters rescued an 82-year-old woman from a condo fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at 8:49 a.m. to a single-story, two-unit building on Morrissey Street. The woman, who was the home's sole occupant, called the fire department and told officials that the kitchen was on fire, and she had fallen and could not get up.

Officials worked quickly and arrived on the scene at 8:54 a.m. Upon entry, firefighters found the woman lying on the floor in the kitchen. Firefighters removed her from the condo before battling the blaze.

Franklin Fire Marshal, Andy King, said the woman sustained only minor injuries in the fire. Williamson Health EMS transported the woman from the scene to the hospital for further evaluation.

King reported that the fire started on a stovetop and moved to the microwave and cabinets in the home. FFD estimates the fire caused $10,000 worth of damage.