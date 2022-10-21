Franklin food pantry now offering home delivery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an effort to reach more Middle Tennessee residents who are food insecure, a Franklin food pantry is now offering home delivery.

One Generation Away has teamed up with Door Dash for the Doorstep Pantry program. Drivers come to the warehouse each Friday to pick up 18-20 pound bags of food filled with everything from pasta to peanut butter. They deliver the items to homes free of charge.

To participate residents need to register in advance and live within 10 miles of the One Generation Away warehouse on Premiere Court.

Just over one week after the program officially launched, officials with the food pantry said it is making a difference.

"We hear this all the time, 'thanks for not forgetting about me,'" said Scott Lucas, director of Operations for One Generation Away. "Our main goal is to bring hope, dignity and honor back to people who feel like they lost all those things because they are asking for food."

Lucas said One Generation Away primarily assists people in need through mobile food pantries each week. However, through the years they have learned there are residents who aren't able to drive to the events. Now having the option to make home deliveries allows them to reach more neighbors who may need help.

Students from Centennial High School come to One Generation Away each week to pack the food bags. Each bag also includes a handwritten note. All of the food is donated.

Lucas said the program has been so successful they are hoping to replicate it across Middle Tennessee to reach more people. Lucas said the number of people who are food insecure in Middle Tennessee continues to grow.

To register to receive food delivery visit: doorstep.onegenaway.com

For more information on One Generation Away, or to make a donation visit: https://onegenaway.com