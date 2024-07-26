Franklin freelance court reporter is recognized worldwide for her typing speed

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you a fast typer?

During NewsChannel 5 at 9, we talked about how we all took a typing test to see how fast we can type.

Nikki-Dee was the fastest at 68 words per minute with 98 percent accuracy.

Rebecca typed 92 words per minute at 97 percent accuracy.

Ben typed 60 words per minute with 94 percent accuracy.

So why did we take tests to see our typing speed? We wanted to see where we stacked up against a Franklin freelance court reporter who just won world competitions for how fast she can type.

Here's the thing: Patricia Nilsen is not using the same keyboard we use. It's called a steno machine.

"We take down every single word verbatim that's spoken each day so that someone has a record of it," she said.

That means she has to be fast. Like, really fast.

"I've actually done 320 words a minute," she said.

Again, remember, that's with the steno machine.

"S-K-R-A-O-E-P-B is how I write screen," said.

Now, that's not how we spell screen on a regular keyboard. But the groups of letters are like shortcuts to spell out the letter and word she needs. It helps her type even faster.

"Like there's no 'J' on my keyboard," she said. "So my 'J' is S-K-W-R."

Nilsen recently won first place in two separate contests at a worldwide competition in Poland.

Nilsen has been all over. She spent more than a dozen years working in federal court in New York City. She says it has been a good career for her, and even encourages people to learn how they can get involved through the NCRA A to Z Program.

If you're interested in learning more about the NCRA A to Z Program, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.