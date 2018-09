FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Franklin High School is dismissing early Tuesday due to lack of air conditioning.

In a Tweet, Williamson County Schools said school would be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

BREAKING: Franklin High School will dismiss today at 1:30 p.m. The air conditioning has not been working at the school. Our maintenance dept. is working to fix the issue, but parts are needed that are not available locally. Buses will depart as soon as they arrive, after 1:30. — WCS (@WCSedu) September 4, 2018

Buses will depart sometime after that.

The district said their maintenance department is working to fix the issue, but parts are needed that are not available locally.