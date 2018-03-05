Franklin, Kentucky Woman Killed In Allen County Crash
7:27 PM, Mar 4, 2018
Share Article
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. - A 27-year-old woman from Franklin, Kentucky was killed in a crash in Allen County, Kentucky.
Reports from the Kentucky State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened in the 12000 block of Franklin Road around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
A vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Leslie A. Adams, was headed west when she got to a hillcrest and saw another vehicle, that was not involved in the crash, stationary in the westbound lane waiting to turn.
Troopers said Adams tried to avoid a collision. She swerved into the eastbound lanes, hitting another vehicle, driven by 42-year-old Barrett A. Wright, head-on.
Adams was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she passed away.
Wright, of Bowling Green, and his passenger, 42-year-old Larissa Harris, of Franklin, were both treated and released from a local hospital.