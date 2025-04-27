Franklin Main Street Festival draws 120,000 visitors with 280+ vendors

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 41st annual Franklin Main Street Festival continues Sunday, with more than 120,000 people expected to visit the historic downtown area in Williamson County over the weekend.

The festival features more than 280 arts and crafts vendors and over 30 different food and beverage options for visitors to enjoy.

This year's event showcases various art and cultural elements, including public art exhibits and performances of dance, spoken word, and music. There will also be many new things to enjoy this year.

"This year we have the VIP picnic experience. Spring Street has some different artistic activations that are fun community art activities that I think people will really gravitate to. It's exciting to see every single time just how this changes and morphs just a little bit so you need to come back every time," Mary Catherine Mousourakis said.

The festival originally began as an initiative to bring more customers to support small businesses in the downtown area, but has since evolved while maintaining its importance to vendors.

"This is a critical moment. All three of our street festivals are critical for the well-being financially. All of our vendors, this is a major part of their year. They reserve each of these street festivals into their calendars," Mousourakis said.

Festival organizers received over 500 applications from businesses and entertainers wanting to participate in this year's event.

The Franklin Main Street Festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine. Organizers recommend planning parking and visits ahead of time.

