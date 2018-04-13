Franklin Man Charged For Sexual Contact With Minor
8:54 PM, Apr 12, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Franklin man was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Robert Mitchell Dukes after they learned he had inappropriate sexual contact with female, who was a minor at the time on at least two occasions between December 2016 and July 2017.
The investigation was conducted at the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper. The investigation also revealed Dukes provided alcohol to the minor on at least one occasion.
On Monday, the Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Dukes with one count of Sexual Battery, one count of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, two counts of Rape, one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape, and one count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
On Thursday, authorities booked him into the Williamson County Jail on $20,000 bond.