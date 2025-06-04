Watch Now
News

Actions

Franklin man dead, dog unharmed after van crash over the weekend

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Franklin has died after a crash this past weekend.

Franklin Police say 42-year-old Cody Joss died Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he crashed his van on Noah Drive Sunday afternoon.

Joss had to be removed from the vehicle by first responders after the van crashed onto its side. Police say a dog that was also in the van was not harmed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Franklin Police.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at dalton.hammonds@newschannel5.com

On 150-year anniversary, YMCA of Middle Tennessee looks at its past and future

Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking