Franklin man dead, dog unharmed after van crash over the weekend

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Franklin has died after a crash this past weekend.

Franklin Police say 42-year-old Cody Joss died Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he crashed his van on Noah Drive Sunday afternoon.

Joss had to be removed from the vehicle by first responders after the van crashed onto its side. Police say a dog that was also in the van was not harmed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Franklin Police.

