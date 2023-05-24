Franklin man dies after using homemade zipline near Harpeth River

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin man died on Sunday after becoming entangled in a homemade zipline near the Harpeth River.

Lewisburg Police responded to the scene at the Lewisburg Pike canoe launch around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses called the police after hearing someone yell for help. Upon arrival, officials say citizens had already started performing CPR on the man who was lying on a bank on the other side of the river.

Thomas Hacker, 60, of Franklin was seen hanging upside-down from a homemade zipline over the water. Witnesses swam out to aid Hacker but found him partially submerged as they approached the zipline.

The citizens were able to release and pull Hacker to the bank before performing CPR. Officials from the Franklin Police Department and fire department transported Hacker in a rescue boat to the other side of the river and waited on an ambulance to transport him to Williamson Medical Center.

Hacker did not survive his injuries. Investigations are continuing, though police do not suspect foul play.