Franklin mayor declares state of emergency after flooding

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore has declared a local state of emergency in response to this past weekend’s flooding.

The city announced the decision Tuesday after dozens of properties were impacted by the flooding. Additionally, building permit fees will be waived for flood-affected homes.

"While we are confident that our community will come through this flooding event in good shape, there are private property owners and City facilities that have been impacted. This declaration will allow us to get resources to those impacted as quickly as possible. This executive order also allows the City Administrator and our staff team to waive permit fees for those impacted by the flooding,” Moore said in a release.

If you experienced damage to your home, contact the Building and Neighborhood Services Department at 615-794-7012 and select option 6. You can also report damage online.

The mayor’s office said while clean-up work is fine, homeowners should not start repairs until staff has been able to assess the damage.

“Even work that would not typically require a permit, like replacing kitchen cabinets or flooring, will require a floodplain development permit so that we can track the value of repair costs. After contacting us, one of our staff will assess the damage, and help you get the necessary floodplain and building permits as required,” according to a release.

The mayors of Nashville and Brentwood have also declared a state of emergency.

