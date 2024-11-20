Franklin PD launches Operation Not in Our Mall to protect shoppers ahead of holiday season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Christmas shopping season has arrived and local law enforcement are doing their part to keep shoppers safe. This week, the Franklin Police Department is launching its annual 'Not in Our Mall' operation.

They will have more both uniformed and plain clothes officers inside Cool Springs Galleria and other area shopping centers to have more of a presence in areas that are normally targeted this time of year.

Franklin PD says the department is working closely with mall security, the district attorney’s office, and other community partners to ensure shoppers and retailers remain safe.

In 2022, Franklin police reported 65 arrests during this effort and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise over the years. The chief of police shared a statement on social media saying "those who are planning to exploit and break the law in our city, we will catch you and put you in jail."

NOT IN OUR MALL!



As the holiday shopping season approaches, we are launching our annual, Not in Our Mall operation.



Beginning this week, there will be a heavy police presence of uniformed and plain clothes officers inside Cool Springs Galleria and its parking lot, in addition…

They're reminding shoppers to stay safe and vigilant as you shop for the holiday. Don't leave valuables in your car, keep an eye on items like purses and shopping bags, and if you see something, say something.

The Not in Our Mall operation will continue through the Christmas holiday.

