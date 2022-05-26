Franklin police arrests two over shooting water pellet gun

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department officials said officers arrested two after they fire a water pellet gun from their car.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. at a Murfreesboro Road gas station. Witnesses told police that people in a SUV fired a water pellet gun at those outside the gas station, and reported the gun was a rifle.

Authorities said they later spotted the SUV and pulled over two people, who allegedly had a water pellet gun used to shoot orbeez, which are soft and squishy water beads. Police also found brass knuckles, open alcohol and drug contraband.

"Franklin police say they will not tolerate assaults like these on innocent and unsuspecting community members, and that arresting and charging offenders will be their prescriptive response," officials said in a media release.

Police arrested Jaden Bak, 19, and Cassidy Rogers, 22, with multiple charges related to the incident.

