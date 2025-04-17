Franklin Police Department hosts CarFit event to enhance senior driving safety

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Let's face it, if you live anywhere near Nashville we all know traffic can be a headache.

There's a good chance you spend a lot of time in your car.

Adjusting your mirrors and steering wheel may be easy for young people, but as we get older that can become difficult.

In Franklin, local police and volunteers held a special event to help make sure seniors are traveling as safely as they can.

"I started driving when I was 14. That's when you could get your license back, then in New Orleans, when you were 14," said Jackie Collins, a Franklin resident.

In her years behind the wheel, she has seen car trends come and go.

"My first car was a Volkswagen Beetle and I got it for $1,700," Collins said.

Collins was one of many seniors taking part in a CarFit event Wednesday in Franklin.

"The crew here, they go through their car and adjust mirrors, adjust steering wheel heights, adjust steering wheel distances, as well as headrests and seat belts,” said Franklin Police Department's Officer Buffa.

The department and CarFitvolunteers are helping make sure folks are driving as safely as possible by making some adjustments inside and outside.

"As soon as you get in your car make sure you have approximately 10 inches between you and your steering wheel," Officer Buffa said. "You also want to make sure that that inside bottom corner of that mirror can see your door handle."

Franklin Police Department has another similar event planned for May 14, 2025, at Somerby Franklin from 2:00 to 4:00. The address for the gathering is 870 Meadow Drive.

In addition to the CarFit adjustments, attendees could also register for the Tennessee Yellow Dot Program.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.