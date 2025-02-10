Franklin Police Department launches registration for upcoming R.A.D. classes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department (FPD) are announcing they are offering three R.A.D. classes in March, May, and June.

Registration is open for three-day courses on March 18-20, May 27-29, and June 17-19. Each class will last three hours, from six to nine, and the minimum age to attend is 14.

If you would like to register for a class, you can either contact Amy.Butler@franklintn.gov or visit their website for more information.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.