Franklin Police Department offering 3-day Rape Aggression Defense course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department is offering its next 3-day Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on September 16, 17 and 18.

This free class teaches realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women, including



Hands-on training

Confidence-building

No experience is necessary, but space is limited, so don’t wait to register. Contact Lieutenant Amy Butler at: Amy.Butler@FranklinTN.gov for additional details.

