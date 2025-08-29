Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Franklin Police Department offering 3-day Rape Aggression Defense course

Flight Attendant Self-defense
Ash-har Quraishi
Flight Attendant Self-defense
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department is offering its next 3-day Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on September 16, 17 and 18.

This free class teaches realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women, including

  • Hands-on training
  • Confidence-building

No experience is necessary, but space is limited, so don’t wait to register. Contact Lieutenant Amy Butler at: Amy.Butler@FranklinTN.gov for additional details.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Nashville music school offering lessons for just 50 cents for families with limited income

Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking