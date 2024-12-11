Franklin Police Department shares mental health resources after uptick in emergencies

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police are reporting an uptick in calls for help from people dealing with mental health emergencies.

Chief Deb Faulkner said she wants the public to know that "we are here...we care...and you are not alone."

In recent weeks and months, Faulkner said officers have responded to an uptick in calls related to mental health emergencies.

A release from the department notes that suicide is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and that FPD is reminding neighbors of life saving assistance available.

Visit FindHopeFranklin.com

This website gives visitors a quick and easy place to start, listing many expert resources in the Franklin community.

Call or text 9-8-8

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States and its territories.

Call 9-1-1

Call 9-1-1 for immediate intervention. Never hesitate to call if there is an emergency.

Call 855-CRISIS-1

The free Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day/365 day a year. It is a resource for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. All calls are routed to a trained crisis counselor in your area, who will provide support and guidance, while connecting you with other local resources.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.