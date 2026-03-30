Franklin Police Department to host free active shooter response and survival seminar for the public today

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department is inviting the public to attend a free Citizen’s Response to Active Shooter Seminar this evening.

The 90-minute seminar runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Room at Franklin Police Headquarters, located at 900 Columbia Ave.

The event is designed to equip community members with critical information and practical strategies to help them stay safe during an active shooter situation. Attendees will learn how to recognize the signs of potential violence before it occurs, develop a survival mindset, and respond decisively during an active threat to protect themselves and others.

No registration is required to attend, and community members can simply show up on the day of the seminar.

Weapons are strictly prohibited inside Franklin Police Headquarters.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.