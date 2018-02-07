Franklin Police Holds Active Shooter Course

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Law enforcement in the mid-state are making sure residents are prepared, in case they fall victim to an active shooter situation.

It's a terrifying situation that has become all too common around the country, active shooters opening fire and victims, not knowing what to do.

"When I was growing up we didn't have to worry about these things because they weren't prevalent, they just didn't happen," said Lt. Charlie Warner, Franklin Police Department.

The Franklin police department is making sure its residents are prepared for the worse.

Tuesday active shooter is the department's 17th class.

Lt. Warner says it's sad that they have to hold these courses, but it's a way to keep Franklin residents safe.

"It really doesn't sound fair but it is where we're at, so we've decided that we're going to turn the tables on this and really empower citizens with the power they need in order to survive one of these attacks," said lt. Warner.

The class is all about three key concepts.

"Avoid the danger all together, if they hear the first shot they're going to get out as quickly as possible. That's not always possible. The second theory that they'll hear about is deny. They're going to barricade themselves away until they can get out safely. The third one is a fairly hard concept for people to grasp and that is to defend," said Lt. Warner.

Concepts, law enforcement hope residents learn when they may need it most.

"We need to as community turn the table on these things, so if and when they happen there are less victims and that's really the goal of these classes," said Lt. Warner.

Franklin police hold this course several times a year, visit http://www.franklintn.gov/home to find out how you can sign up for the class.