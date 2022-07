FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department is holding a seminar in August to help keep community members safe during an active shooter situation.

The police department wants to share information on three main best practices: Avoid, Deny and Defend

The seminar is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.

It will take place on Wednesday, August 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.