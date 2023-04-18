Watch Now
Franklin Police investigating car crash near the Harpeth River, driver dead

Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 18, 2023
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a car crash in Franklin on Saturday, April 15.

Franklin Police report that the crash occurred just after midnight when Zachary Riggs, 28, of Nashville, lost control of his vehicle while driving.

Police say Riggs was traveling east on Bridge Street at First Avenue when his vehicle ran off the road. Riggs crashed through a guard rail, struck a utility pole, and landed in the Harpeth River.

Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters were able to free Riggs, who was unconscious, from the partially submerged vehicle. First responders performed care at the scene but Riggs was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lt. Charlie Warner with the Franklin Police Department released a statement following the incident.

"Our prayers are with Zachary's family as they cope with this unexpected loss," said Warner.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

