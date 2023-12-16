Watch Now
Franklin Police investigating a fatal crash with two bicyclists

Posted at 11:37 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 12:37:07-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mack Hatcher and Liberty Pike are closed until 12:30 p.m. while Franklin police investigate a fatal crash.

Police say the fatal incident involves 2 bicyclists and a motor vehicle. There are currently multiple first responders on scene as well as FPD Critical Response unit.

Mack Hatcher is closed from Liberty to Highway 96 in both directions.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we have more information.


