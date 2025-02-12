Franklin police investigating homicide on Valor Court

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person died Tuesday night as the result of a shooting on Valor Court in Franklin, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. When police responded to what they thought was a shots fired call, they found a man on the ground. He had been shot in the leg, police said.

Emergency responders rushed the man Lattarius Johnson, 32, of Franklin, to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives said this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on a suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

