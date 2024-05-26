Franklin police investigating overnight shooting that left one dead

Franklin police said Sunday they are investigating the death of one person after a shooting overnight in the McKay's Mill neighborhood.
Police said they arrested Matthew Roufail, 18. He is charged with criminal homicide.
His bond is $150,000.
Police didn't provide the street where it happened nor what time the shooting occurred.
The name of the deceased or age was also not released at this time.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
