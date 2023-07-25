Franklin police involved in shooting at Cool Springs apartment complex

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department officers confirmed an officer was involved in a shooting at a Cool Springs apartment complex on Monday night.

The situation evolved near 2000 Artessa Circle, which is at the apartment complex the Artessa. The complex is near Liberty Park. Residents stood on their apartment balconies watching the police investigation unfold.

Franklin officials said the incident derived after a woman called police about her ex-boyfriend. She told authorities her ex-boyfriend had threatened to die by suicide during a FaceTime conversation with her. When officers arrived at the scene for a welfare check, the man exited his apartment with a handgun.

"These officers are specially trained for crisis intervention," Chief Deb Faulkner said. "He immediately came out of the apartment with a gun in his hand. No officer wants to be involved in a situation like this and they are dealing with the situation this evening and will be for a long time. It’s still fluid and being investigated. There’s a great deal that goes on. Our officers have been dealing with a mental crisis for some time. They didn't get to use that training when someone threatens an officer."

Faulkner said this is the first shooting involving a Franklin officer in more than 11 years. Body camera footage of the incident will not be released Monday night.

From that point, the officers rendered aid and called for emergency services. He is currently at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will ultimately investigate the shooting, per state protocol for any shooting involving law enforcement. This is the third police shooting statewide in the last four days. There have been a total 35 police shootings in the state this year.