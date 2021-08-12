Watch
News

Actions

Franklin Police: man tunneled through drywall to steal drugs from pharmacy

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted at 10:31 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 23:31:49-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police officers arrested a man after he allegedly tunneled through drywall to steal from stole a large number of drugs from a Walgreens store in May.

Police used surveillance video to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Austin Cornett. They say he hid inside the Murfeesboro store until after it closed on May 18 then tunneled through the drywall to steal opioid pain killers.

Franklin Police used citizen tips to determine Cornett was hiding out in East Tennessee and put up a reward for his capture.

On Monday, police arrested the suspect at a home in Jacksboro and he was taken to Campbell County jail.

Cornett was transported from Campbell County to Williamson County Wednesday to face his burglary charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap