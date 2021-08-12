Franklin Police: man tunneled through drywall to steal drugs from pharmacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police officers arrested a man after he allegedly tunneled through drywall to steal from stole a large number of drugs from a Walgreens store in May.

Police used surveillance video to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Austin Cornett. They say he hid inside the Murfeesboro store until after it closed on May 18 then tunneled through the drywall to steal opioid pain killers.

Franklin Police used citizen tips to determine Cornett was hiding out in East Tennessee and put up a reward for his capture.

On Monday, police arrested the suspect at a home in Jacksboro and he was taken to Campbell County jail.

Cornett was transported from Campbell County to Williamson County Wednesday to face his burglary charges.