Franklin police officer assaulted during drunk driver arrest

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department officials said a man assaulted an officer during a drunk driving arrest.

Officers said they spotted a car that stopped a vehicle blocking the road at the corner of Baker's Bridge Road and Carothers Parkway.

Police said the driver, Nikolas Sowden, 38, fell asleep while driving the vehicle. Officers arrested him for drunk driving, and the passenger in his vehicle was also "belligerent" with the police.

During the encounter, authorities said Sowden attacked the arresting officer, telling him he was going to "f— you up." That resulted in a struggle with the officer and Sowden kicking the officer in the head, police said.

Authorities charged Sowden with a DUI, obstructing traffic, resisting arrest and assault of a first responder.