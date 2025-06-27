In honor of his father, Franklin police officer builds birdhouses for counseling center

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin police officer is carrying on the legacy of his father in a truly beautiful way. It'll make a positive impact on others who encounter what he's done.

"It was really inspiring to see him pursue this passion he had, turn it into a business and be himself," said Officer Anthony Estrada of the Franklin Police Department.

Ofc. Estrada said his dad Matt Estrada was so good at a particular kind of woodwork. Birdhouses.

"The mid-century modern style was kinda his go-to," Ofc. Estrada said. "He would sign each birdhouse like it was a work of art."

It was. Bold and distinct designs, he made a business out of this. It was called Churp Modern.

"He was able to retire with his woodworking," Ofc. Estrada continued. "It was really his dream come true."

Ofc. Estrada did pick up his share of birdhouse building skills from a good teacher.

"I'd like to think I'm maybe half the artist he was," he smiled, referring to his father. "Some of these memories are obviously cherished to me now."

He shared a picture of his father on some ski slopes.

"It's the last photo he ever took," Ofc. Estrada said. "This was on the day he passed. He died in 2021. Skiing accident. He was still young. He was in his early 50s. It's one of my favorite pictures of him."

Ofc. Estrada sometimes builds birdhouses today, carrying on the Churp Modern name. Those builds just took on a deeper meaning.

Lt. Chris Hollingsworth had a project idea through the Leadership Franklin class. He wanted to add something to The Refuge Center for Counseling in Franklin.

"I thought, 'I'll reach out to him and see if he'd be willing to do this for us,'" Lt. Hollingsworth said about his opportunity for Ofc. Estrada.

"I thought it was fantastic!" Ofc. Estrada said.

On a reflection trail at The Refuge Center, Ofc. Estrada has added three birdhouses. They're different from his dad's signature style, but there's a reason for that.

"I'm trying to make a small version of The Refuge Center," he explained.

Each birdhouse carries tokens. Each token has hopeful words, and anyone who comes to The Refuge Center can take one.

Signs accompany the birdhouses reading; In Memory of Matt Estrada.

"People may see this and not know who Matt Estrada is, but carrying on the meaning and the spirit of his business was extremely important to me," Ofc. Estrada said. "It's helped heal me through his untimely death."

