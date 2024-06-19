Franklin Police to arm lieutenants and sergeants with life-saving device

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The next time a Franklin police officer encounters someone who's choking they’ll be prepared to step in. The department has purchased LifeVac kits that can save a life in a matter of seconds.

All patrol lieutenants and sergeants will get one so they'll be widely spread out throughout Franklin.

A LifeVac it a non invasive suction rescue device that can save a life in the event of air obstruction, like choking. Police Chief Deb Faulkner said she hopes her team never has to use them, but it's important to be prepared.

During this year's general session, there was a bill to require all youth sports coaches to be trained on these. While it didn't pass, a nonprofit backing it from Chattanooga was able to get the devices to every first responder in Hamilton County and has been also working to get them in every restaurant there too.

Stats show choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death and infants and older adults are most at risk.