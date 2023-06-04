Franklin Pride celebrates 3rd annual event following narrow approval from city leaders

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people returned to the Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the third annual Franklin Pride festival.

Attendees enjoyed food, live music and more than 100 vendors, including Free Mom Hugs. "However you want to show up and be an ally for the community - it speaks volumes," said Rena Marron, a Franklin mother and local chapter leader for the organization.

But founding president of Franklin Pride Robert McNamara knows how close the event came to not happening. In April, it was narrowly approved by city leaders with Mayor Ken Moore casting the tie-breaking vote.

"We are definitely under the microscope," said McNamara. "We had so much media attention leading up to that vote and following that vote."

But this year's festival came with some concessions.

"We made a promise to the city leaders that we would not have a drag show this year. So we had to stand by that, we honor that," said McNamara. "That was for this year only."

The event came just hours after a Shelby County federal judgestruck down Tennessee's controversial drag ban, which restricts adult cabaret performances in public spaces and in the presence of children, saying the law was too vague and infringed on the First Amendment.

"It's amazing, they did the right thing," said McNamara. "It was the right choice."

Despite all the controversy in the lead up to the festival, McNamara expects this year's turnout to be the biggest yet. "You know, here in Franklin, Tennessee and in Tennessee in general, there is a lot of support for the gay community," he said.

Brittany Nelson, who is a co-leader with the local Free Mom Hugs chapter, said, "everybody wants to be loved for who they are, everybody. You know? This community is no different."