Franklin Road Academy earns recognition for responsible AI education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville school has earned global recognition for its approach to artificial intelligence education.

Franklin Road Academy has received the Responsible AI in Learning Endorsement from the Middle States Association, making it the first school in Tennessee to earn this certification for AI literacy, safety and ethics.

"It's here," said Meaghan Williams, the school's Director of Studies. "It's like the calculator or the computer or the internet. It's here, we live in a world with it."

The school's approach focuses on teaching students both the benefits and potential drawbacks of AI technology. Rather than simply giving students access to AI tools, educators guide them on when and how to use the technology appropriately.

"We could just hand kids the keys to AI, but we want to guide them to know when it's right to use it," Williams said.

Franklin Road Academy has been ahead of the curve on AI education, incorporating discussions about artificial intelligence into their strategic planning five years ago.

"We were talking about AI in our strategic plan five years ago, before ChatGPT," Williams said.

The school now offers dedicated AI classes where students learn about algorithms and responsible technology use. The approach mirrors how computers and the internet were gradually integrated into classroom learning.

"We're doing that with AI," Williams said. "We're teaching them how to use it, so that our kids can do more and go further."

Middle States Association provides accreditation and resources for school improvement. The organization confirmed that Franklin Road Academy's endorsement makes it the first school in Tennessee to receive this recognition for AI literacy, safety and ethics.

The school's philosophy treats AI as another tool that students need to learn to use responsibly, similar to how previous generations adapted to computers, the internet and social media.

