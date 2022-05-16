Franklin Rodeo returns to Williamson County Ag Expo Park Thursday through Sunday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Rodeo is back after three years, and ready to host nearly 300 professional cowboys and cowgirls competing for over $50,000 in prize money.

The pool of 300 contestants comes from a total of 24 different states.

Several Tennessee natives are among those looking to earn the title of Franklin Rodeo champion. These include Luke and Houston Herbert from College Grove, Josh Cragar and Madison McFall from Columbia, and Dalton Totty from Lewisburg.

The Herbert brothers have competed as bareback riders a combined seven times; Houston won third place when the rodeo last came to town in 2019. Both qualified for the International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA) Finals five times each.

Cragar qualified for 17 IPRA Finals five times in the past for bareback riding, and he's a four-time IPRA world champion.

McFall is a barrel racer and Totty is a team roper.

The 2022 Franklin Rodeo takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park, starting at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are available online. They cost $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under. Standing room only tickets will be sold for $7 each, but only after all reserved tickets sell.