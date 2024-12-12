Franklin Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who robbed Sonic restaurant and kidnapped the manager

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down multiple people accused of robbing a Sonic restaurant at gunpoint and kidnapping the manager.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sonic on Battlewood Street, which is right off of Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

The sheriff's office says after the suspect stole money from the store, they forced the manager into a car with three other people and further assaulted the victim.

They later dropped the manager off in a nearby neighborhood. The sheriff’s office has not identified the vehicle, but they say it's a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

They’re asking anyone who lives in the area to look at home security camera video for a vehicle matching that description between 10:20 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

You can upload your video to their evidence system here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.