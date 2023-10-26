Franklin Special School District gets help from nine therapy dogs

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years now, the Franklin Special School District has used a furry approach to alleviate stress and anxiety among its students and staff, both in and outside the classroom.

This initiative involves nine therapy dogs that have become beloved members of the educational community.

Angie Tisdale, a teacher at Freedom Intermediate School with nearly two decades of experience, has a special companion in her classroom — a furry friend named Tobin.

While her students adore her, their affection extends equally to Tobin, who plays a big role in creating a positive atmosphere.

“He loves playing fetch. So when he has breaks here, he goes outside and plays fetch with the kids at recess. Plays fetch with us, as long as he's got water and the tennis ball. He's a happy dog,” Tisdale said.

Tobin is not just a regular dog; he holds the title of a certified therapy dog, a role he has been serving with pride for three years.

What sets the Franklin Special School District apart is that all eight schools within the district, including the central administrative office, have their own therapy dog.

These nine dogs are trained to provide emotional support, helping students and staff cope with stress and anxiety, both at school and in their personal lives.

Dr. David Snowden, the Director of Schools, attributed the inspiration for this remarkable program to schools in Dyersburg.

“It’s one more tool we believe, that really has a positive impact on our schools and for our students and our teachers and our employees,” said Snowden.

In 2019, Mattie Grace became the district's first full-time therapy dog when she joined Johnson Elementary.

"If it came down to getting rid of a therapy dog or the Director of Schools, the director of schools would have to go," said Snowden.

These therapy dogs offer crucial support for various situations, from students facing first-day-of-school jitters to those anxious about receiving a flu shot.

Amy Patton, principal at Liberty Elementary School, told us an incident where a therapy dog named Star helped a student facing flu-shot anxiety.

“We called for Star, and Star came and just sat next to the student. The student was petting her, and the nurse was talking to her, completely taking away that anxiety about having to get a flu shot. The shot was completely fine,” she said.

These therapy dogs are considered part of the school's faculty, complete with their own name badges and even a dedicated page in the yearbooks.

According to Patton, these dogs have not only positively impacted the students but have also brought joy and playfulness to the school environment.

Sadly, Maddie Grace, will be retiring at the end of the school year. The district is actively working to find a worthy successor who will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of students and staff in the Franklin Special School District.

