Franklin teen dies following ATV crash; saves lives with donated organs

William Cherry
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jul 07, 2021
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin High School community lost a young member of its family when William Cherry died following an ATV crash last week.

William played football and baseball at Franklin High. He was described as the "kind of person everyone wanted to be around."

The 15-year-old died Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with his family by his side. We learned the rising sophomore helped eight families through organ donation.

Franklin High Baseball Coach Wally Whidby tweeted that Will's quote ".. final act was offering himself to others so they might get well."

Franklin High Principal, Dr. Shane Pantall said in a tweet, "The Franklin High School community is heartbroken over the loss of Will Cherry. Please continue to pray for the Cherry family."

You can help his family here through his gofundme page.

The funeral will be held at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin. Visitation is set for July 11, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the service is set for July 12 at 11 a.m.

